Nick Jonas Replaces Reality Show Judge Ahead of Premiere

Nick Jonas is taking his talents to a new series. Deadline reported that Nick Jonas will be replacing Shaquille O'Neal on NBC's upcoming new show, Dancing With Myself. After the production was delayed due to technical difficulties, O'Neal was forced to exit the series.

Jonas will join a judging panel that also consists of Shakira and Liza Koshy. Camille Kostek will host the series. O'Neal was previously tapped to be one of the judges. However, technical difficulties that arose during rehearsals meant that the production would be delayed by a few days (Deadline noted that there were apparently issues with the stage design). As a result, the basketball legend was no longer able to continue on with the program. Production on the series is expected to begin soon.

Jonas is no stranger to reality competitions. He previously served as one of the coaches on The Voice. While he was a coach on Seasons 18 and 20, he was replaced by Ariana Grande for Season 21. The "Jealous" singer is expected to return for Season 22.

Dancing With Myself features everyday people who will try their hands at the dance challenges that will be designed and demonstrated by the judges. At the end of the season, the studio audience will be able to decide who they believe the best dancer is and they will subsequently go home with the grand prize. The show is said to be inspired by the dance crazes that go viral on sites such as TikTok.

It was originally reported in December that Shakira would be fronting the new competition for NBC. At the time, she released a statement in which she touched upon what viewers can expect from the new series. She began, "I'm excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community." The singer continued, "I've personally been blown away by some of the talent I've seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I'm eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be."