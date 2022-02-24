Priyanka Chopra Responds to Rosie O’Donnell After Her Public Apology Backfires

Priyanka Chopra is responding to Rosie O’Donnell’s public apology after the comedian mistakenly called The Matrix: Resurrections actress the daughter of author Deepak Chopra. O’Donnell previously apologized for her blunder during the uncomfortable encounter with Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, in a TikTok video posted Sunday, but during that video, she referred to the former Miss World as “the Chopra wife,” instead of by her name.

Chopra took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to share her thoughts on both incidents. “I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” she wrote. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

She continued, “We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing.” Chopra pointed out that her last name is actually quite common, noting, “not all Chopra’s (sic) are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.”

O’Donnell’s apology video for her behavior during a night out at Nobu Malibu was widely criticized after The View alum said she “always assumed” Priyanka and Deepak were related. “So when I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in Kingdom’ and ‘Hi, [Priyanka]. I know your dad.’ She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I’m like, ‘Deepak,’” she recalled. “She’s like, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name.’ … I felt so embarrassed.”

She then took to TikTok again to issue a second apology to the Baywatch star. “People thought that she was rude. She wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one. According to the comments, a lot of people thought that too, but she’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I’m sure it felt weird to her, to begin with,” O’Donnell said, concluding her message, “Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka – I hope I’m pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry, sometimes I f- up. I did at Nobu.”