‘Mom’ and ‘Scary Movie’ Star Anna Faris’ House Burns Down

Chris Pratt is sharing an update on his home as he shares that ex-wife Anna Faris’ house was destroyed amid the deadly wildfires that sparked in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 45, posted a video of his first return to the Pacific Palisades home he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35, and their three children on Wednesday, Jan. 22, saying that “miraculously it’s still standing” after the destructive fires. “By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof,” he said in an Instagram video.

“It’s truly devastating, as you know,” the Parks and Recreation actor continued. “Silver lining is my house was saved, but at the same time, so many people’s houses were burned around us and the community’s gone.”

It was then that he revealed that the school his and Faris’ 12-year-old son Jack attends is “gone,” and the Scary Movie actress‘ whole house “burned down.” Pratt and Faris were married from 2009 to 2018. In 2019, Pratt married Schwarzenegger, while two years later, Faris tied the knot with cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Faris’ representative shared the news on Jan. 8 that the House Bunny actress’ home, which she purchased in 2019, had been destroyed after the Palisades fire sparked in the Los Angeles neighborhood. “Anna and her family are safe and grateful,” Faris’ rep told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

In Pratt’s Jan. 22 video, the actor lamented that “dozens” of his friends had also lost their homes in the fires. “It’s just wild,” he said. The Marvel star is remaining optimistic, however, adding, “We’re resilient. We trust in God, and consider it all a blessing.” Before closing out his video, Pratt thanked the people who have prayed for and supported his family, adding, “It’s been inspiring to see how our community’s come together.”

(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Faris is one of the many celebrities who have lost their homes in the fire, a list which also includes Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Jeff Bridges, Ricki Lake, and Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

The Palisades Fire is now the most destructive fire in Los Angeles County history, having burned nearly than 23,500 acres as of Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. The Eaton Fire that devastated Pasadena and Altadena residents burned over 14,000 acres. At least 27 people have died in the wildfires, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.