Anna Faris Open To Return for 'Scary Movie' Reboot, but She Has Two Conditions

Anna Faris is open to reprising her role as Cindy Campbell in a Scary Movie reboot. In a new interview with PEOPLE following recent news that Paramount Pictures is rebooting the popular spoof franchise, the actress revealed that she has two conditions to return to Scary Movie: money and Regina Hall.

Asked what it would take her to sign on for another film, Faris bluntly quipped, "Well, money!" The actress, who can currently be seen in My Spy The Eternal City, went on to add that while she "would love to reprise" her role, there is one other condition she insists upon: Hall also return.

"I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much," The House Bunny star said. "We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!"

Developed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Marlon Wayans, the Scary Movie franchise launched in 2000 as a parody of horror films at the time. Faris and Hall starred in the first four installments of the spoof franchise as Cindy Campbell and her best friend Brenda Meeks. They did not return for the most recent installment, 2013's Scary Movie V, which starred Simone Rex, Heather Locklear, Katrina Bowden, Erica Ash, and Ashley Tisdale. Farris credited the franchise with honing her comedy chops

"I love that franchise. It was like my bootcamp, my beginnings," she told PEOPLE. "If there is a high school comparison for my growth experience, those four movies played an important role in my life in terms of teaching me how to use props, teaching me how to fall, how to get hit in the head – how to hold Chiclets in my mouth and then spit them out with blood at a convenient time for the camera."

More than a decade after Scary Movie V hit screens, the Scary Movie franchise is poised for a reboot. It was announced in April that Paramount Pictures and Miramax have partnered for a sixth Scary Movie film produced by Neal H. Moritz, the producer behind movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Fast & Furious. Further information on the movie, including the cast and which horror movies it will take inspiration from, aren't known at this time. The film is expected to slash into theaters in 2025.