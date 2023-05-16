Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Post Is Sparking Debate

Chris Pratt shared a Mother's Day post on Sunday that seems to be sparking some debate. In the Instagram post, Pratt shared a photo of himself with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, his mother Kathy Pratt, and his mother-in-law Maria Shriver. However, E! News notes, some Instagram users seemed to notice, and subsequently criticize, that he did not include his ex-wife, Anna Faris, who is the mother to his 10-year-old son Jack.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there. Especially grateful today for Katherine. You're a wonderful partner. You've provided me such a blessed life," Pratt wrote. "Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you're the best step mama to Jack. And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter- so grateful for you today and always. And to Maria, the best Mama G, I'm lucky to have you as a mother-in-law. And to all of the other moms in my life, I'm so grateful for all you do- thank you so much. Hope you feel celebrated today."

The post definitely got people talking, with one person chiding Pratt for leaving Faris out by commenting, "My ex husband sent me a very nice message wishing me a happy Mother's Day. Marriage didn't work out, but at least he knows I'm a good mom to our child. It's just appreciation." Someone else added, "ALSO HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ANA.. THE ONE WHO MADE YOU A FATHER, THE ONE WHO HELPS RAISE YOUR FIRST CHILD SMH."

Notably, Pratt has had his supporters as well, with one person noting, "All of those people making comments about Chris's ex wife, she never made a father's day post about him after they broke up either. Double standards and making him a villain over nothing. If it's your ex partner you shouldn't have to include them in anything unless you see fit. I'd do the same."

One other Pratt fan added, "You all are clearly not children of divorce & it shows. I don't wish it on anyone, but it's NOT normal for parents to make social media posts about their exes, even if they share children. I would never expect either of my parents to honor/celebrate anyone except their current spouses, no matter how cordial they may be."