FireAid Concert Confirms Huge Stars for TV Special

Some of music’s biggest names will come together on Jan. 30 for the FireAid benefit concert to help Southern California recover from the deadly wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles County.

The FireAid benefit concert kicks off “an evening of music and solidarity” that is “dedicated to rebuilding communities that have been devastated by wildfires” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome and Kia Forum.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Performing at the concert are Los Angeles natives Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, as well as Stevie Nicks, Sting, Green Day, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Gwen Stefani, Joni Mitchell, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, Earth, Wind & Fire, Stephen Stills, Rod Stewart, Katy Perry, and Tate McRae. Additionally, Dave Matthews and John Mayer will perform together for the first time.

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish perform onstage during the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR at The Kia Forum on December 21, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Entertainment)

Organizers announced on Thursday, Jan. 16 that more artists and lineups for each venue will be announced in the coming days. Tickets for FireAid will go on sale on Jan. 22 at 12 PST via Ticketmaster. For those who aren’t able to attend in person, the concert will also be available to stream on Netflix, Paramount+ and YouTube, as well as other outlets broadcasting live. AMC Theatre is also hosting showings at certain locations. For more ticket and streaming information, click here.

Contributions to FireAid will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation “for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.” The Annenberg Foundation, “with decades of philanthropic leadership in our community, including rapid response,” will help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact. The Los Angeles Clippers will be covering the expenses of the concert.

The Palisades Fire burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

As of Friday, Jan. 17, the California wildfires that sparked 10 days prior have burned almost 40,700 acres of land and destroyed more than 12,300 structures. At least 27 people have died due to the fires, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and another 18 are currently missing.

About 82,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders with another 90,000 are under evacuation warnings. Both the Eaton and Palisades Fires have cemented themselves as some of the most destructive in California history.