Hantavirus, Which Killed Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa, Linked to 3 More Deaths

Health officials have confirmed that three people in a rural California town of Mammoth Lakes have died from hantavirus, the same infection that authorities said killed Gene Hackman’s wife earlier this year, CBS News reports. The deaths have occurred since February.

Officials in New Mexico said that hantavirus, which is spread through contact with infected deer mice, was the cause of death for Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa. Hackman reportedly died from heart disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a contributing factor, days after his wife.

Of the three people who have died from the virus in California, one person had numerous mice in their home. As of now, there is not a clear idea where one of the other people came in contact with the virus, though health officials said mice were seen in their workplace.

“The occurrence of three cases in a short period has me worried, especially this early in the year,” said Dr. Tom Boo, the public health officer in Mono County of the deaths.

Investigators did note that one person vacuumed in one or more areas where mice droppings were later found, but it’s unclear if it’s linked. “I want to emphasize that as far as we know, none of these three deceased individuals engaged in activities typically associated with exposure, such as cleaning out poorly ventilated indoor areas or outbuilding with a lot of mouse water,” the health official said in a statement.

Mammoth Lakes is located on the eastern side of California’s Sierra Nevada mountains with a population of more than 7,000, and is famous for its skiing and trails. Deer mice are widespread in the eastern Sierra, in high numbers — including in Mammoth Lakes — increasing the risk of exposure.

California typically sees two to three cases of hantavirus every year, health officials said. Last year, one death was reported.

Symptoms of the virus typically include flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache and body aches, as well as vomiting, diarrhea and sometimes abdominal pain. Most symptoms are mild, though muscle aches are severe. The virus typically progresses to coughing and sometimes shortness of breath. Health officials added that Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome frequently worsens rapidly, with potential death within a day or two.