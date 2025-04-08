Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Plunging V-Cut Gown

Jennifer Lopez is famous for making the best dressed list on red carpets. And she remains one of the reigning queens of fashion.

The Selena star stepped out for the opening night of the Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck. She turned heads with her red carpet look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She stunned on the red carpet at the Winter Garden Theater in New York on Thursday wearing a white caftan cape with oversized shoulder detailing coupled with a figure-hugging number underneath when she removed the cape to reveal her stunning black floor-length dress which featured a plunging V-cut neckline.

Along with the strapless velvet gown, she donned a matching black clutch and accessorized with a pair of drop earrings and a necklace with black and gold jewels. She also wore several rings on her fingers. The “Jenny From the Block” singer styled her hair in a sleek and sophisticated straightened ‘do with a middle part.

Lopez solidified herself as a fashion icon early on in her career, particularly with her iconic Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. People were so enamored in the aftermath that magazine and newspaper clippings of the Versace gown were not enough for those mesmerized by the gown that they turned to the internet to search for photo evidence.

Google was the most searched, but at the time, Google Images did not exist. In an essay published on Project Syndicate in 2015, Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google, explained how the search for pictures of the Versace gown birthed what we now know to be Google Images.

“At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen,” Schmidt wrote. “But we had no sure-fire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J-Lo wearing that dress. As a result, Google Image Search was born.”