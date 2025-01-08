‘Please Send Prayers and Strength’: Chris Pratt Speaks out Amidst Wildfires

Chris Pratt shared a powerful message with his followers Tuesday night as fast-growing wildfires force evacuations and continue to burn thousands of acres in Los Angeles County. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 45, took to Instagram to ask for prayers for those impacted by the “devastating” fires and the firefighters and first responders battling the three major fires – the Pacific Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, and Hurst Fire.

“Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires,” Pratt wrote alongside a series of images showing the devastation the fires have left. “Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are currently three fires burning in the Los Angeles area. The Pacific Palisades Fire broke out Tuesday morning in the star-studded Pacific Palisades neighborhood and has burned nearly 3,000 acres. A second fire, the Eaton Fire, broke out Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena and has burned at least 1,000 acres. The Hurst Fire is impacting the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles and has burned 500 acres. According to CalFire, all three fires are at zero containment. They are being fueled by severe winds in the area, and more than 1,400 firefighting personnel have been deployed to battle the blazes, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a post on X.

In his Tuesday post, Pratt expressed his gratitude to those on the front lines of the fight, writing, “Thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes, and wildlife as they battle fast-moving wildfire fueled by fierce winds. You are true heroes, and we are endlessly grateful for your sacrifice and courage.”

Pratt concluded his post, “Let’s all come together to support one another during this tough time.”

Pratt is one of several celebrities to speak out amid the devastation, with his mother-in-law Maria Shriver sharing a similar sentiment. In a Tuesday evening post, Shriver asked her followers to “please send your prayers to Los Angeles,” as she noted that “almost 1200 acres of land are on fire, with gusts of wind that could reach up to 100 m.p.h., threatening even more damage, forcing more people from their homes, and causing destruction.”

“It’s moments like this that make us recognize what truly matters — that things are only things,” she added, encouraging those in the area to “please pay attention if you are asked to evacuate. Stay informed. And thank you so much to the men and women of the @losangelesfiredepartment and all the public officials that are tirelessly working to protect this city, to make sure everyone is safe, and to battle these wildfires.”

According to NBC News, as of Wednesday morning, more than 80,000 resident have been forced to evacuate from the Pacific Palisades, Pasadena and Sylmar areas of Los Angeles due to the fires. It’s unclear if Shriver and Pratt, as well as his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their children, have evacuated the area.