Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcomes Her Third Child With Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have welcomed their third child together. The Good Night, Sister author, 34, and Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 45, confirmed they had welcomed a son named Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt on Friday.

“We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt,” the couple shared via an Instagram statement. “Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, are also already parents to daughters Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 4. The Marvel star is also dad to 12-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. In June 2024, Schwarzenegger confirmed she was expecting her third child, less than two years after the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver told Us Weekly she wanted a “big family.”

“I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” she said at the time. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”



In March 2023, the then-mother-of-two confirmed she’s a “big believer” in having plenty of people in her and her children’s lives to lean on during difficult times. “I’m a big believer – I feel like on Instagram we see all these moms that are like, ‘I’m doing it all, I’m doing it all, I’m doing it all on my own,’ blah-blah and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do it all on my own,’” the author said during DSW’s “Best Foot Forward” panel luncheon event. “I want to lean on my sister, I want to lean on my mom, I want to lean on my girlfriends, my mom friends. I want to be honest and transparent and also say, ‘I can’t make this today. My kid’s sick. She was up all night teething. I need to be a mom right now.’”

“So I think being able to be open about the fact that you don’t have to do it all, you can lean on people, you can enlist help from others and being okay with that. That, I feel, is such a big struggle for women in general, but I think especially if you’re balancing multiple roles, is saying, ‘I need help today,’ and that’s okay,” she added.