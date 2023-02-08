Katherine Schwarzenegger Addresses Backlash Against Husband Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger is standing behind husband Chris Pratt despite the backlash he's faced over the years. Schwarzenegger, the 33-year-old child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, opened up to The New York Times in a Feb. 6 article about living her life in the spotlight throughout her childhood and now into her years as a wife and mother.

"Growing up, hearing people say certain things about my parents, my siblings, my extended family" was a difficult thing for Schwarzenegger, who noted that her mother advised her it was a "never-ending" cycle to get into responding to negative comments that come her way. Now, Schwarzenegger says she's able to take the controversy and backlash she and her family get online without letting it get to her. "I see what people say," she told The Times. "But I just know that it's so far from the reality."

Pratt got a heavy dose of internet ire in 2021 when he posted a tribute to his wife on Instagram that people thought was insensitive toward his ex-wife, Anna Faris, and their son Jack, 10, who has had health issues after being born prematurely. "We met in church," the Marvel star wrote as part of a lengthy caption under a photo with his wife. "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me."

Pratt also addressed the controversy caused by the post back in a June interview with Men's Health magazine. "I said something like, 'Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.' And then I gave her some s-in the thing and said, 'But I love you. I'm so thankful for my wife-she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter,'" he recalled. "And then a bunch of articles came out and said, 'That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That's such a dig at his ex-wife.'"

"And I'm like, That is f-ed up. My son's gonna read that one day. He's nine. And it's etched in digital stone," Pratt continued. "It really f-ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are – to the people close to me – a real burden."