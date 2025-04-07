Tarek El Moussa Thinks Ex Christina Haack Will Get Married ‘at Least’ Once More

Tarek El Moussa wouldn’t be surprised to see another wedding in ex-wife Christina Haack’s future.



The Flipping 101 star, 43, responded to Haack’s recent comments that she could picture herself getting married once more during an interview with Us Weekly on April 2, joking that it could be “at least” one more time for his former Flip or Flop co-star.

Haack and El Moussa, who share daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, were married from 2006 to 2016. Haack would then go on to marry Celebrity IOU: Joyride‘s Ant Anstead in 2018, but the two split in 2020, a year after welcoming son Hudson. The following year, Haack started dating Joshua Hall, and they married in April 2022 before filing for divorce in July.

After previously swearing off marriage, Haack, 41, teased on a March 27 appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy that she might have “maybe one more” husband.

The HGTV star took her relationship with businessman Christopher LaRocca public in February, and Tarek told Us Weekly that he and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, already have met and approved of him.

“The double dates are actually fun,” the Tarek’s Flip Side star said. “The new guy she’s dating, I really like him. He’s really nice.” He added, “Honestly, he just seems like a good guy. She’s going through a really tough situation and, based on my conversations with her, he’s supportive, he’s guiding, he’s experienced and he is giving her good advice.”

Haack previously told PopCulture.com that working with Tarek and Heather on their recent HGTV show The Flip Off helped heal their relationship as a blended family following her split from Hall.

“[Splitting with Josh] was stressful. But I think … this whole show and the dynamic, I think it brought all of us closer together,” she said in January. “It brought me closer together with Hudson’s father, and I feel like a lot of relationships were healed during this whole thing going down.”