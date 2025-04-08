Actor John Saint Ryan, best known for his portrayal of Charlie Whelan in Coronation Street, has died.

Ryan passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, his wife, Joyce, announced on Facebook. He was 72.

“I and our family want to let our friends know that John had a heart attack the evening of Thursday 3rd of April. We were with him at the hospital where the staff did everything possible but unfortunately he did not survive. We are absolutely heart broken,” she wrote. “We are all fortunate to have known and loved this special ‘Gentleman’ as he has been described to me numerous times over the last couple of days.”

Ryan is best remembered for his role in Coronation Street, the popular British soap opera that follows the ordinary, working-class residents of Coronation Street. The actor starred on the series as lorry driver Charlie Whelan between 1987 and 1994. During his stint on the show, Ryan’s character was romantically involved with barmaid Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear), though he ultimately ended up running off to Germany with barmaid Tanya Pooley (Eva Pope).

Born John Barker in Burnley, Lancashire in 1953, per his IMDb profile, Ryan was a martial arts teacher and bookseller before he discovered his passion for acting. He made his acting debut on the British TV series GBH in 1983 before landing a small role in the ITV soap Emmerdale as Jameson. His other acting credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, General Hospital, Murder, She Wrote, Cybill, The Heidi Chronicles, and American Cyborg: Steel Warrior, the 1993 film in which he starred as Cyborg, the main antagonist. The actor also served as a stunt double for James Bond legend Sean Connery on the film The Medicine Man, and was a stage actor who appeared in productions of A Streetcar Named Desire and Far From the Madding Crowd.

Outside of his acting career, Ryan was also an equestrian and horse trainer. He relocated to California in the ‘90s and opened a cattle ranch called Red Rose Ranch, where he raised, boarded, and sold horses, and also trained animals and riders in dressage and western riding.

Ryan is survived by his wife Joyce and their three sons, including Emmy-winning lighting director on The Voice, Samuel Barker, per the Independent. According to his wife, there will not be a funeral, as the late actor “wanted to aid medical research and donated his body.” She said a celebration of life will be held at a later date.