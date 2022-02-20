Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 18th Birthday With ‘Ken and Barbie’ Look With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown turned 18 on Saturday, Feb. 19, and she and her boyfriend, Jon Bon Jovi‘s son Jake Bongiovi, celebrated the occasion with matching Barbie and Ken outfits. Brown rocked a long blonde wig, and Bongiovi appears to have bleached his locks. Both of them shared the photo on Instagram, with Brown captioning hers “hey ken!” and Bongiovi captioning his “Happy birthday barbie ily <3.”

The couple went Instagram official in July. In the photo, Brown and Bongiovi could be seen cuddling up for the snapshot, with the actress’ arm draped around Bongiovi’s shoulders. For the photo, Bongiovi smiled while Brown wore a more serious expression. She captioned the image, “Happy Weekend.” The photo was shared to Brown’s Instagram Story.

Brown has plenty of reasons to celebrate between her birthday and the announcement of the official return dates of Stranger Things. Nearly three years after the hit Netflix original series dropped the newest batch of episodes, Netflix confirmed on Monday alongside a new promo photo for the season that Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere on Friday, May 27. The fourth season, which will mark the penultimate season, will be split into two parts, with Volume 2 set for a July 1 release.

Addressing the decision to split the season into two parts, creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote in an open letter to fans that Season 4 was “the most challenging season yet.” The Duffer Brothers explained that “with nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.” They said that due to “the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes.” They added that “everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

According to the announcement, Season 4 has the tagline of “every ending has a beginning.” Season 4, per the official synopsis, will pick up six months after the Season 3 finale, which saw the epic and tragic Battle of Starcourt, “which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.” Now, the group of friends at the heart of the show are “struggling with the aftermath,” and for the first time, they are separated “and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

The cast includes Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour. Several new cast members have also been added, including Amybeth McNulty as Vickie, Myles Truitt as Patrick, Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, and Grace Van Dien as Chrissy.