‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Teases Intense New Episodes

Netflix surprised fans with a new Stranger Things trailer on Saturday, this time with a surprisingly optimistic tone. The 1-minute teaser features Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) reciting a letter that she is writing to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) to fill him in on how her life is going. She promises that when they are reunited they will have “the best spring break ever.”

The trailer helps catch fans up on how high school has been treating Eleven as she adjusts to normal life. She puts a positive spin on it, saying that she has made lots of friends and she “actually likes school now,” although the clips tell a slightly different story. Of course, the whole thing takes a dark, eerie turn near the end, as you might expect from a supernatural mystery series like Stranger Things.

The scenes on display here include Eleven painting a miniature figure at home, walking through the hallways at school looking lonely and being hit with a spitball in a classroom. We also see a quick flash of her skating at a roller rink and looking upset, and later we see her being restrained by government agents along with scenes of gunfire, explosions and helicopters.

We see othercharacters as well, including Joyce (Winona Ryder) looking at a creepy doll with great interest, and Mike apparently reading Eleven’s letter with a smile on his face. Fans have gotten three other short teasers like this so far, but the description for this one reads “004/004,” indicating that it may be the final glimpse of this kind before the show itself premieres.

Many fans anticipate more news throughout the day on Saturday, Nov. 6 since Netflix has declared it “Stranger Things Day” on social media. That’s because, in the show’s canonical timeline, Nov. 6 was apparently the day that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) first disappeared. With hype for the new season building, fans are hoping that Netflix will mark this occasion by finally revealing the official premiere date for Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, so a new episode hasn’t been released since July of 2019.This is especially concerning for a show with such a young leading cast, as it risks aging them all out of the range where their roles are believable. Fortunately, fans seem pleased with the look of the new teaser.

Netflix has said that Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere some time in 2022, but so far an exact release date has not been set. Check back for updates as “Stranger Things Day” continues.