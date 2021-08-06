'Stranger Things' Season 4 Release Date, Teaser Revealed

Stranger Things fans will have to wait a little bit longer for Season 4, as Netflix just confirmed in a new 10-second teaser for the season that it will debut in 2022 — at least two-and-a-half years after the July 2019 release of Season 3. The new teaser, released Friday morning and which you can watch below, features footage from the first three seasons of the hugely popular supernatural series mixed with quick glances at Season 4 footage.

Fans replied with mixed emotions to the teaser: some happy for the mini dose of the show and others upset that the premiere is still so far away. "2022??? The 3rd season was in 2019," one user wrote. "It's 9 in the morning, I was NOT PREPARED," another fan said. A longer, 30-second version of the trailer will air Friday night during NBC's Tokyo Olympics coverage.

uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ uᴉ llɐ,ʎ ǝǝs

Stranger Things returns in 2022. pic.twitter.com/RHwQng4QZh — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 6, 2021

The first Season 4 trailer, which came in February of 2020, teased the return of David Hopper. Another trailer, released in May 2021, focused on Eleven and hinted at the return of Dr. Martin Brenner.

This story is developing.