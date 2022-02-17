‘Stranger Things’ Ending at Netflix

Stranger Things is coming to an end. Netflix announced on Thursday that the popular series will end with a newly announced fifth season, as mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter. The streaming service also announced that the fourth season will be split into two parts with the first set of episodes premiering on May 27.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote in an open letter to fans. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale.”

The first set of Season 4 episodes are titled “Volume 1.” The second half of the fourth season, “Volume 2,” will debut on July 1. The Duffer Brother also explained why the episodes of Season 4 are staggered. “It’s been a little while,” they wrote. “With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes.”

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that production for Season 5 has not begun, which means the timeline for the show to end is not determined at this point. But the creators did hint that Stranger Things might get a sequel or spinoff series. The Duffers said: “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first, we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things premiered on July 15, 2016, and has won six Primetime Emmy Awards. The series stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Kerry.