'Stranger Things' Season 4 Trailer Revealed

Stranger Things is venturing back into Hawkins National Laboratory. After teasing Wednesday that they would be "back in service tomorrow at 9:00AM ET," the official accounts for the Netflix original series released yet another trailer for the long-awaited Season 4 on Thursday, and it brought back a major player.

Spanning just over a minute-long and simply captioned "002/004," the trailer brings viewers back into Hawkins Laboratory, the place where the events of the series kicked off. The clip shows Dr. Martin Brenner, aka Papa, walking down the hall and into the Rainbow Room where children, those like Eleven, are playing, greeting them with "good morning children" before they respond, "good morning, Papa." As Papa tells them "I have something very special planned for you," heavy breathing can be heard and the camera approaches a locked floor with the number 11 before a voiceover says, "Eleven, are you listening?" The teaser ends with a shot of Eleven opening her eyes.

The Thursday trailer marked the latest tease for the upcoming season, which, as with many productions, was heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, delaying the Season 4 release. After production on the season was shuttered, Netflix confirmed in October 2020 that it had resumed. Season3 premiered nearly two years ago, and currently there is no set premiere date for the upcoming season. Series star Finn Wolfhard recently teased that Season 4 "should be out sometime next year, hopefully."

At this time, plot details for the season remain relatively unknown. During an April appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gaten Matarazzo revealed that "the tone of the season, it's definitely, I think the tone is definitely matured for sure." He added that showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer "make sure that the bar is raised every single season, but it's raised not too much to a point at which we couldn't be able to exceed or match what we've done prior. They're ambitious. They are hungry guys. They know what their show is; they know what people like about it. They know what they want and they're going to get it too."

Along with Matthew Modine reprising his role as Papa and Millie Bobby Brown returning as Eleven/Jane, Season 4 will also see the returns of Matarazzo, Wolfhard, Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler). David Harbour's Jim Hopper will also return. Season 4 will also introduce several new faces, including Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn. Stay tuned to PopCulture for the latest updates!