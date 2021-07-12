✖

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are Instagram official! Over the weekend, the 17-year-old actress took to the social media platform to share a sunny summer snap with Bongiovi, the 19-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi. The new photos come amid romance rumors surrounding the pair.

In the photo, Brown and Bongiovi could be seen cuddling up for the snapshot, with the actress' arm draped around Bongiovi’s shoulders. For the photo, Bongiovi smiled while Brown wore a more serious expression. She captioned the image, "Happy Weekend." The photo was shared to Brown’s Instagram Story over the weekend and has since disappeared, with her account currently not boasting any other images with Bongiovi, who shared a similar photo to his own account over the weekend. In that image, he and Brown posted with a setting sun and city skyline between them. He did not caption the snapshot.

Millie Bobby Brown with Jake Bongiovi yesterday! 🥺 📷: Millie via IG story. pic.twitter.com/jZbGs2w6cz — Millie Bobby Brown Updates (@milliesources) July 10, 2021

The news photos come as speculation regarding their relationship status swirls, with many seeming to believe that the two are more than just friends. On June 3, Bongiovi shared a photo of himself and Brown sitting in the car, which he simply captioned, "bff the pair was spotted walking around New York City together while holding hands as they walked the actress' dog Winnie. The outing marked the first time that Brown and Bongiovi were spotted out together publicly. Despite the ongoing rumors, though, neither Brown nor Bongiovi have confirmed or denied the romance reports.

Bongiovi is one of four children that Bon Jovi (whose real name is John Bongiovi Jr.) shares with his wife, Dorothea Hurley. His siblings include sister Stephanie, 28, and brothers Jesse, 26, and Romeo, 17. According to E! News, the 19-year-old went to high school in New Jersey, where his family is based. In a recent social media post, he revealed plans to begin Syracuse University in the fall.

Brown was previously romantically linked to 18-year-old British rugby player Joseph Robinson, though they split in August 2020 after eight months of dating, sources claimed. The young starlet is best known for portraying Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, which is set to release its long-awaited fourth season sometime soon, though a premiere date has not officially been announced. She also starred in the streamer’s film Enola Holmes, which Netflix ordered a sequel of in May.