Meghan Markle’s Father Arrested in the US

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, has been arrested in the US for possession of child pornography weeks after allegations against him surfaced.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Thomas was arrested on Nov. 6 on a federal criminal complaint alleging he kept child abuse material (CSAM), which included sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he had rented for nearly two decades.

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It was revealed that federal agents seized approximately 78 items within the storage facility linked to the case, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected CSAM.

He was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Speaking about the arrest, First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli stated, “Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls. These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also shared in a statement, “Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida.”

“This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country or anywhere they try to hide,” Patel continued. “Thank you to FBI Los Angeles, FBI Tampa, our Mexico, Manila, and Marshall Islands Law Enforcement Attaches, and our partners who executed quickly in this case.”

If convicted, Thomas could face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

The allegations surfaced when Meghan’s brother Thomas Jr. told The Sun last month that he discovered similar material at their father’s residence in the Philippines over the summer.

Meghan herself spoke out about the situation, saying she was alerted in 2018 by Metropolitan Police and the Royal Protection Specialist to the disturbing allegations.

However, Thomas Sr. has continuously denied the allegations.

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt, and I’m very upset that my son is making accusations against me,” he told the Daily Mail on Oct. 23. “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. This is bulls—. It’s a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.”

Meghan and Thomas Jr.’s sister, Samantha, has also denied the allegations and continues to stand by Thomas Sr. She accused Thomas Jr. of “making up lies” about their father to make money.

“There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever, and my brother is disgusting for making them up,” Samantha claimed. “He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him. My brother first came out with these lies days after the cash from my dad was cut off. He has used dad as a cash cow for years, and once the money stopped, he made up the most outrageous lies he could to make money from the media.”

She also alleged that the computers Thomas Jr. discovered in the Philippines were out of their father’s possession for two years. “That leaves a lot of room for tampering. These are unsubstantiated allegations. Anyone could have been in contact with those computers over the past couple of years. Dad did not have access to these computers. Anyone could have set dad up.”



