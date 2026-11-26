John Rogers, the youngest son of TV icon Fred Rogers, has passed away at the age of 65.

A Rogers family spokesperson confirmed the news to TMZ. However, they did not give further details, including the likely cause of death.

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Born in 1961, John appeared in one episode of his father’s famous PBS show, Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, which aired for 31 seasons from 1968 to 2001. Following Fred’s death in 2003, John rarely made public appearances and maintained a private personal life.

His last major public appearance was his father’s induction into the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame last year. He and his brother, James “Jim” Byrd Rogers, accepted the honor on Fred’s behalf.

“He’s probably looking at us from above and blessing us all. You know a lot about him – the kind heart, the slow speech,” John said during the event. “I heard countless times from families that had children that were a little on the fast side, like myself – a little hyper. The parents would thank Dad, saying, ‘Boy, this is great. You give us a half-hour off every so often.”

John also shared, “Dad is truly still in my heart. It’s hard to believe he’s been gone since 2003, but his memory and his work live on beyond belief. I moved to Florida 34 years ago, and I was born and raised here for 30 years. And I can’t find nicer people than [in] Pittsburgh.”

Years before the induction event, John spoke to Fox News about Tom Hanks’ portrayal of Fred in the 2019 film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. He called the movie “wonderful” and praised Hanks’ “fabulous” portrayal.

“Of course, I had no other father to compare to,” he joked while recalling his upbringing with Fred. “Dad was very loving, very kind, very forgiving. Everybody knew that about him.”

He then added, “What you see in Mister Rogers was himself. He wasn’t acting; he was just trying to love us through our lives and was so interested in child development and helping children grow and learn and mold them into good people.”



Along with Fred, John was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne, who was married to Fred for more than 50 years before his death. She died in 2021 at the age of 92.