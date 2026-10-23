Meghan Markle Speaks out About the Allegations Against Her Estranged Father

Following the news that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., has been accused of possessing child pornography, Meghan Markle speaks out about the troubling situation.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Duchess of Sussex states she is “deeply distressed” about the news.

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“My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” the statement reads. “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

The Royal Family member also addressed past tabloid criticism over her estranged relationship with her father. “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.”

“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families,” she added. “Although the breadth of what has not been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

The Sun released a report on Thursday detailing how Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Jr., discovered the illicit material at their father’s residence in the Philippines over the summer. Thomas Jr. acted fast by calling local law enforcement, as well as the FBI, the US National Center for Exploited and Missing Children, and Pennsylvania police, where his father was living at the time of the discovery.

“When I found this material, I was horrified,” Thomas Jr. told the media outlet. “And I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him, and helped him for years—but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

He then said, “What I saw made me sick to the stomach — all this stuff was just dumped on me, and I didn’t know what to do. I knew right away it was highly illegal and would land me in jail for a long time if I didn’t get rid of it. I felt betrayed, angry, and disgusted — and realized I had to report him.”

A source allegedly close to the situation told The Sun that the FBI is preparing to launch its own probe.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.