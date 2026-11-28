NBC is being hit with criticism after viewers of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade complain about”too many commericals” during the the highly-anticipated televised event.

Not long after the parade began, viewers took to social media to slam NBC for the commerical breaks.

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“There are way too many commercials during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade,” one viewer wrote on X. “They are showing the balloons for less than 5 seconds.”

Another viewer wrote, “Hey NBC squeeze some more commercials into this first half hour of the parade? It’s been 20 minutes of commercials with little snippets of the parade. You’ve lost my grandkids. They don’t want to watch any more.”

“This parade started at 830 so far it’s been talking and commercials” a fellow viewer wrote. “Showed 3 balloons for 1 minute, can we just enjoy it?”

One other viewer declared, “NBC has maybe show 2 minutes of the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in the 1st 30 minutes, along with 5 commercial breaks.”

Meanwhile, a viewer claimed that their child was upset about the “excessive” commercial breaks.

“My 6 year old daughter is literally crying because I promised she could watch the parade on TV and NBC refuses to show the actual parade. Just pill commercials, Hoda [Kotb] and other talking heads.”