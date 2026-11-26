Tyson Fury, a British boxer who was previously heavyweight champion of the world, has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Fury shares that and more in an upcoming Netflix documentary, Tyson Fury, that premiers on Friday, Nov. 27. The film is directed by Lucy Wilcox, who had exclusive access to the fighter and his family.

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NBC News transcribed part of the documentary in which Fury, nicknamed, “The Gypsy King,” recalls a troubling time in his life which is linked to the schizophrenia diagnosis, “The radio starts talking to me, literally having a full conversation with me. No one’s untouchable. We can get you at any time. You don’t behave yourself, we’re going to kill your father.’ So I’m thinking, ‘OK, you’re all involved.’”

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Within the documentary, Fury reveals that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia after his 2015 twin over Wladimir Klitschko, which earned him the heavyweight title. The Gypsy King also was given bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety diagnoses.

As Netflix describes it, the documentary on Fury chronicles the boxer’s “meteoric rise, subsequent fall, and road to redemption, the documentary features never-before-seen archival footage and candid interviews with Tyson, his wife, and his father. The film goes into Fury’s loss of a child, complex family relationships,and struggles with mental health and addiction — it explores what it means to be a man.”

Fury, 38, holds a career professional record of 36 wins, two losses and one tie. 25 of his wins have come by way of knockout, and he’s captured several heavyweight championships from different governing bodies throughout the sport, including unified titles from 2015 through 2016.

In addition to his notable title fight against Klitschko, Fury’s squared off with Deontay Wilder for three memorable fights that saw him win twice after battling Wilder to a draw in their first meeting.

Netflix’s Tyson Fury, airs two weeks prior to his upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua, which also streams on Netflix.



