A special Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade guest left viewers understandably emotional.

The famous Paddington the Bear sparked a wide social media reaction, with many viewers being vocal about their feelings.

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“Watching the parade and I legit started tearing up over Paddington,” one viewer stated. “Idc what anyone says that’s a real talking bear.”

Another viewer pointed out that Paddington’s appearance made this year’s parade. “Parade giving me life this morning. Was holding it together until Paddington gave Hoda [Kotb] his marmalade sandwich.”

“Completely ignoring work to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on a laptop in the control room and screaming ‘SHOW THE BEAR’ because we want to see Paddington again,” a fellow viewer stated.

Other viewers didn’t hold back their thoughts about how lifelike Paddington looked.

“Crazy how they got the real life Paddington for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” one observer wrote.

Other viewers didn’t hold back their surprise at Paddington’s lifelike appearance. “Anyone else get freaked the f— out by Paddington or was that just me?”

“The Paddington appearance is slightly too realistic,” one other viewer pointed out. “I’m scared.”