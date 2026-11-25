With the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade set to kick off at 8:30 a.m. EST in New York City, here are some details about this year’s performer lineup.

British singer Raye to open the parade broadcast. Other performers include Blues Traveler, DEVO, EJAE, Indigo Girls, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, JoJo, Natalie Merchant, Queen Latifah, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Odom Jr., RIIZE, Wyclef Jean, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Il Volo, Icona Pop, Feid, and Keke Palmer.

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Photo by Macy’s

2000s rock band Smash Mouth will be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade for the first time ever.

Celebrities set to make special appearances at this year’s event include Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Marching bands performing in this year’s parade are Dobyns-Bennett High School, James F. Byrnes High School, Nā Koa Aliʻi Hawaiʻi All-State, New York City Police Department, Pride of Pearland, The Marching Minutemen, University of Alabama “Million Dollar Band,” University of Connecticut, and University of Illinois Marching Illini.

Megan Hilty will lead a special tribute to late country music icon Dolly Parton, while Julianna Hough is to introduce the All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration. The Radio City Rockettes will also be making their annual appearance on the parade route.

Meanwhile, Megan Moroney and TeddySwims headline in front of Macy’s Herald Square.