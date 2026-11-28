Although SNL isn’t new tonight, NBC will air an encore of the Druski and The Strokes episode instead.

The episode originally aired earlier this month and drew in 5.6 million viewers. It is also considered to have SNL’s largest audience in two years and the long-running show’s most-watched episode on Peacock, generating 424 million social media views.

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During the monologue, Emma Stone appeared alongside Texas Senator-elect James Talarico while Druski joked about his viral white-woman characters. Other cameos included Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Michael B. Jordan.

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The episode featured skits like “Dru Can See Everything,” in which Druski investigates Elizabeth Holmes and dresses up as her in a parody of the documentary You Can See Everything. Druski then led a musical band in a “Proposal” skit that goes wrong when the woman being proposed to says no.

Meanwhile, The Strokes took to the SNL stage as a five-time musical guest. The group performed their hit tracks “Lonely in the Future” and “Going Shopping” as well as brought out Walter Goggins on bongos. Longwave’s Steve Schlitz filled in for guitarist Nick Valensi, who was on a temporary performance break.

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Rock recently spoke about Druski’s SNL performance, telling Ben Still during his The A24 Podcast appearance that Druski was “the most confident, well-adjusted, young comedian” he has ever seen and the performance was “so healthy.”

“[Druski is] the only guy that I’ve ever seen that confident [since] Eddie Murphy,” Rock said.