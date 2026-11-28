Actor Kevin Costner has found something to occupy his time now that he’s no longer bouncing around Yellowstone‘s Dutton Ranch.

Costner is now involved in the liquor business.

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More specifically, rum.

Earlier this week, Costner shared on Instagram that he was excited to announce that he’s now a co-founder of Mosquito Runner Rum. The 71-year-old two-time Academy Award winner further elaborated on just how involved he is, and wrote: “The founders have spent years building this rum brand in Yucatán, Mexico. Their commitment, their passion, and the story behind it drew me in. The name pays tribute to the small, fast boats that crossed the Caribbean before and during Prohibition—a story of daring journeys and people finding their own way.

“Over the past few days, I’ve been exploring Mérida, the coast, cenotes, and haciendas of Yucatán. We brought cameras along, and I look forward to sharing some of what we discovered.

“That journey will also inspire our Mosquito Runner Explorer Edition Rum, planned for 2027.

“There’s a lot more to this story. I’m glad to be part of telling it.”

Costner then mentioned that he’d be sharing photos and videos of the Mosquito Runner Rum journey soon.

Mosquito Runner Rum markets both 18 and seven year rums that will soon be available for purchase. Costner’s “Explorer Edition,” is not yet on sale, but the rum company’s website offers a sign up which allows early purchase access to interested parties.

The yet-to-be-released rum is the latest business venture for Costner who’s regularly been involved in projects outside of film and TV. Among his previous businesses are a casino/restaurant and an entertainment travel app.

Prior to getting involved with the rum business, Costner had most recently starred in Yellowstone, where he portrayed rancher John Dutton from 2018-2024. In 2023, Costner was awarded a Golden Globe for his performance on the series.