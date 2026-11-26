News 4 San Antonio anchor Yasmin Cowan was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of driving her vehicle while intoxicated.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Cowan faced legal woes just weeks after joining WOAI-TV as a weekend anchor and reporter.

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Law enforcement discovered Cowan asleep in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked on the far-right shoulder of I-10 in San Antonio in the early hours of Nov. 24.

After a field sobriety test was conducted, Cowan was taken into custody and handed a misdemeanor DWI charge. She was released on a $1,000 bond.

Cowan could face up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. Her license may also be suspended for two years.

A spokesperson for Sinclair Broadcast Group, the company that owns WOAI, confirmed the news, stating, “We are aware of the charges brought against one of our reporters. We recognize the seriousness of the situation. Because this is a personal matter, it is being handled internally.”

The anchor hasn’t made an official statement about the arrest.

Cowan joined WOAI in early October. She previously worked as a reporter for CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, after she graduated from the University of Maryland. While in college, Cowan interned at Virginia news outlet WJLA and Baltimore’s WBAL.