Update, 4:36 p.m. ET: The iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will not take place on Thursday, officials announced. Citing weather/safety concerns, the New York City-based event will now occur on Saturday.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” organizers said in a statement to WABC. “Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will move to Saturday, Nov 28.

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“Our team is working through the operational logistics for this change and will share details as they are finalized. We expect the Parade to kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday.”

To learn more about the waether concerns that sparked this postponement, see our original report below.

Original Story, 7:04 a.m. ET: As New York City prepares for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, event organizers face a potential issue: uncooperative weather.

During this year’s parade, which is titled “The Greatest Celebration,” 100 floats and balloons are expected to appear. Among the floats are Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey.

“It’s a massive deal for the folks at Disney,” Brendan Kennedy, director of creative production at Macy’s Studio, recently told Variety. “It’s not an IP that generally comes out, except for a huge celebration. It’s our 100th parade, and they were really excited to join us. It was just a joy to get close to Mickey, but the Sorcerer’s Apprentice is so special. It’s that next level of elevated magic that blends really well with Macy’s.”

However, The Weather Channel reports that the parade’s iconic balloons may be grounded this year because an East Coast storm could bring rain, coastal flooding, and high winds.

Thanksgiving Day weather in New York City includes an 85% chance of rain, with a high near 52°F and a low of 42°F. Rain is expected to begin in the morning, with heavier rain that could produce 1 to 2 inches arriving between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Northeast winds are expected to reach around 28 mph, with gusts between 40 and 60 mph. Winds will peak around 4 p.m. and could cause downed trees and power outages.

A Coastal Flood Watch is also in effect for 1 to 2 feet of inundation.

The Weather Channel noted that the rule was established after an incident that led to multiple injuries during the 1997 parade.

At the time, winds gusted up to roughly 40-50 mph, causing numerous balloons to go out of control. Four spectators were injured, with one suffering severe head trauma that left her in a coma for weeks.

Following the 1997 incident, the parade’s size and route also changed along with the wind-limit changes. Balloon size restrictions now apply, and handler training and support protocols are stricter.

The New York Police Department will determine whether the balloons will be grounded. If the call is made, it will be the first time parade balloons have been grounded since 1971.