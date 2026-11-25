While millions expect to attend the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, many more will watch the iconic annual event from the comfort of their homes.

The 100th parade will feature 24 musical acts and a record 100 inflatables, including 32 balloons and 3 balloonicles, plus 27 floats, 31 clown crews, 10 marching bands, and 8 music groups/duos.

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Here are more details about this year’s event.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE — Downtown — Pictured: T-Pain on the Big Turkey Spectacular Float — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

What Time is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones and will run until noon. An encore presentation will also take place at 2 p.m. British singer RAYE will kick off the event’s broadcast with her sisters Amma and Absolutely.

Megan Moroney and TeddySwims will headline in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

Where to Watch the Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock. Telemundo will also be live. The Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will also air live on NBC and Peacock starting on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Who Is Set to Appear in this Year’s Parade

Along with RAYE, here are the performers in this year’s parade.

Performers include Blues Traveler, DEVO, EJAE, Indigo Girls, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, JoJo, Natalie Merchant, Queen Latifah, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Odom Jr., RIIZE, Wyclef Jean, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Il Volo, Icona Pop, Feid, and Keke Palmer. Smash Mouth will also be performing for the first time.

Special appearances include Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Megan Hilty will lead a special Dolly Parton tribute, and Julianna Hough is to introduce the All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration.

The Radio City Rockettes will also be making their highly anticipated appearance on the parade route.





