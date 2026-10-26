Meghan Markle’s Sister Accuses Brother of ‘Making up Lies’ About Their Father to Make Money

Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha, is slamming their brother, Thomas Jr., after he claimed to have discovered child pornography inside their father, Thomas Sr.’s, residence in the Philippines.

Thomas Jr. told The Sun last week that he discovered the disturbing material on Thomas Sr.’s computers and old cellphones in July. He immediately reported his father to multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

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However, while speaking to the Daily Mail about the allegations, Samantha accused Thomas Jr. of making up the story and lying about their father to make money.

“There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever, and my brother is disgusting for making them up,” she alleged. “He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him. My brother first came out with these lies days after the cash from my dad was cut off. He has used dad as a cash cow for years, and once the money stopped, he made up the most outrageous lies he could to make money from the media.”

Contradicting Thomas Jr.’s claims that he found the material on their father’s computers and cellphones, Samantha claimed, “Those computers were out of dad’s possession for two years. That leaves a lot of room for tampering. These are unsubstantiated allegations. Anyone could have been in contact with those computers over the past couple of years. Dad did not have access to these computers. Anyone could have set dad up.”

She went on to accuse her brother of having a vendetta against their father.

“Whenever Tom is short of cash, he makes up lies and sells stories because it’s easy money. My brother has an eighth-grade education [meaning he left school at 14],” she alleged. “It’s very cruel of him to do this to dad when dad is so physically and mentally fragile. Tom thinks dad never loved him enough. He was jealous dad had more money when Meghan came along, and he thinks Meghan got everything. But dad did the best he could for all of us. He was very generous to Tom and I too.”

She said Thomas Jr. has a history of lying about their father, claiming, “He said my dad did cocaine with hookers in Thailand. That was a lie for money too. He lies to get money. Tom has a history of drinking. He is doing this to get revenge. For Tom to try and destroy dad this way is cruel beyond belief.”

Samantha then addressed Meghan knowing about the allegations. “There is a suggestion that Meghan knew about this. I can’t speak for Meghan, but she publicly bragged at the UN and on her website Tig about what a wonderful father he is, and she wouldn’t have done that if she suspected anything like this.”

In a statement, Meghan stated she was alerted about the allegations in 2018.

“My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” the statement reads. “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

However, the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t speak out publicly, as she was warned that anything she said could affect a potential investigation.

Meghan reportedly sent a letter to her father about the allegations while he was recovering from his leg amputation in late 2025. She allegedly accused him of sexually abusing children in the past.

Thomas Sr., who now lives in the US and is receiving medical care, vowed to fight the allegations, which he referred to as the “worst thing” anyone has accused him of.

“I’m shocked,” he stated. “I’m hurt, and I’m very upset that my son is making these allegations against me. I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

Thomas Sr. also called the allegations “bulls—” and a bunch of lies. “It’s sick,” he said. “I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.”









