Police arrested two men after “suspicious activity” was reported at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home earlier this week.

According to The Sun, the incident happened on Nov. 23 at Amner Hall in Norfolk. Luckily, the couple and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, were at the Royal Family’s Forest Lodge in Windsor at the time.

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The family typically uses the residence during school holidays and weekend breaks.

Norfolk Police took the two men into custody for burglary and trespass.

“Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident at a property on the Sandringham Estate last night,” the police department shared in a statement. “Police were called just before 6pm following a report of suspicious activity at the address.”

Law enforcement officials further explained, “Officers attended and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area. Two men were arrested on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass.”

“They remain in police custody. The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident,” the officials added. “Inquiries remain ongoing.”

The Royal Family has endured multiple criminal activities outside their properties in recent years. In 2024, two burglars broke into Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle Estate. Prince William and his family were at Adelaide Cottage on Home Park at the time.

In May this year, police took a man into custody after an incident at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s residence on the Sandringham Estate.