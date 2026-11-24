Nearly three months after Dolly Parton’s death, the country music legend’s sister, Stella, opens up about losing her and four other siblings in the past eight years.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Stella reflected on losing Dolly, as well as her brothers Floyd, Randy, David, and Denver. Floyd died in 2018, Randy died in 2021, David died in 2024, and Denver passed less than a month before Dolly.

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“It’s not that I feel that they left me or that I lost them. I know exactly where they are,” Stella explained. “They’re with Mama and Daddy, so I’m at peace with that. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t get sad…I think if we can just keep hope alive, then life’s like an endless treasure hunt.”

The Parton family had 12 siblings.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stella said the one thing she envied about Dolly. “If I envied anything about my sister, it would be her eternal optimism. She’d refuse to look at the bad,” she said. “Of course I miss [her]. But you can’t revel in sorrow. Life is for the living, and I go with that.”

While speaking about the losses of her other siblings, Stella said she turned her attention to politics after Floyd’s death. She said she didn’t feel like writing new songs without him, so she became more politically involved and is vocal about the current administration.

“I thought, ‘You know what? I’m not singing right now.’ I started saying stuff, and then I started getting death threats because I was saying stuff that people didn’t like, and they were shocked that I was saying things that they disagreed with,” she said. “I’m not talking about politics and policy. I’m talking about human rights here. Dolly would’ve known not to say, ‘Stella, you don’t need to be doing that.’ I would’ve told her to piss off, and she knows it. She respected what I did, and she knew my authenticity and honesty.”

She added, “There’s a lot of people that are highly conservative in this town. A lot of them, their religious beliefs are not as open-minded as mine or as my sister’s,” she says. “It’s been kind of a lonely road, but I’m a loner, so I’m not missing anything. I would miss myself if I wasn’t being authentic — that’s who I would miss the most if I sold myself out for social acceptance.”