Meghan Markle’s Father Has Been Accused of a Heinous Crime

Meghan Markle’s longtime estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., has been accused of a heinous crime involving children.

According to a report by The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex’s father is currently being investigated for alleged possession of child pornography. Approximately four boxes containing “hundreds if not thousands” of the illicit material were discovered in his residence in Cebu, Philippines.

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Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Jr., found the items in early July. The material notably featured girls “no older than 10 or 11 years old.” He also discovered a 15-minute video of young girls on his father’s old cellphone.

Thomas Jr. claimed he found an image taken at his father’s former home in Rosarito, Mexico. He reported his father to local law enforcement following the discovery and said he contacted the FBI Hotline, the US National Center for Exploited and Missing Children, and Pennsylvania police, where his father was living at the time of the discovery.

“When I found this material, I was horrified,” Thomas Jr. explained. “And I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

He further shared, “What I saw made me sick to the stomach — all this stuff was just dumped on me, and I didn’t know what to do. I knew right away it was highly illegal and would land me in jail for a long time if I didn’t get rid of it. I felt betrayed, angry, and disgusted — and realized I had to report him.”

The Sun reported that the FBI has “confirmed receipt” of Thomas Jr.’s information and is “set to launch their own probe.”

“An FBI agent has already requested the contact details of investigators leading the case in the Philippines,” one source told The Sun.

The discovery came months after Thomas Sr. was forced out of his Philippines residence and returned to the US after he suffered a stroke and blood clot, which resulted in the amputation of his left leg.

A source close to Meghan told The Sun about the situation, saying, “Now maybe people will finally understand why she has had nothing to do with her father since 2018.”

Meghan and her father have been famously estranged since before her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.