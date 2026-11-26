Legendary ’90s group The Prodigy was forced to cancel numerous European shows.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, the band said they had to pull the plug on their Prague and Vienna shows due to illness. “Sincere apologies to everyone intending to come out to these two shows,” the post reads. “We will give a further update as soon as we are able to.”

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The band’s follow-up post revealed more bad news: the band canceled its final European shows.

“Unfortunately the difficult news to announce, following today’s doctors orders, is that we have to cancel the remaining two shows of this European tour in Amsterdam and Brussels this weekend,” the bandmates shared. “This decision is out of our control , we are f–in gutted and we understand the disappointment of every fan that have come out to show the Luv ,Ruckus and support,, many of u having travelled from far away to see us.”

The bandmates then added, “We luv and appreciate u all,,,,, We are sorry we couldn’t end the tour with u all but we will be back to full firepower soon.”

Full details, including the type of illness that caused the tour to be canceled, have not been revealed.

The Prodigy’s bandmates Liam Howlett and Keith Palmer (Maxim) returned to the stage in 2022 after a three-year hiatus following the death of the band’s frontman, Keith Flint, in 2019.

Flint was discovered dead in his England residence just weeks after the band’s Australia and New Zealand tour. The official cause of death was hanging. He was 49 years old.