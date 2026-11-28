Macy’s is facing backlash for not covering marching bands’ costs to stay in New York City after the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed.

After the parade’s postponement due to weather, numerous marching bands announced they had to pull out because of scheduling conflicts and a lack of funding.

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Among the groups that canceled their participation was the Macy’s Great American Marching Band, which consists of nearly 400 student performers. The group canceled because of financial and logistical challenges in extending accommodations for performers and their families.

The Macy’s Great American Marching Band Alumni, which consisted of members who traveled for the parade’s 100th anniversary, also pulled out of the event.

The University of Alabama’s marching band also pulled out of the parade, but not because of funding. The group had to head home early to make the Iron Bowl football game on Saturday.

Although the Pride of Pearland Marching Band initially struggled to stay in the parade, it raised $350,000 within a few hours to cover extra hotel rooms, meals, and transportation for more than 500 students and staff.

With community support, the University of Illinois Marching Illini also secured hotel rooms and charter coaches to stay through Saturday.

After the news broke about the groups’ cancellations, Macy’s faced criticism for a lack of response or funding.

“Kinda s—y how Macy’s made all those marching bands pay for their own hotels,” one critic wrote.

Another critic called out Macy’s just before the parade began, writing, “Yeah Savannah and Hoda, its great to talk about how so many stepped up to help the marching bands raise the HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of dollars to stay but Macys did nothing for them but did for the celebrities who can already afford to stay.”

“Even though I’ll say this multiple times throughout the event, but shame on Macys for not helping the high school and college marching bands be able to financially afford to stay after the delay. They care more about the fake, lip syncing celebrities. #MacysParade,” a fellow critic pointed out.

Many other critics called for a boycott of Macy’s.