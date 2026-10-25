Meghan Markle’s Father Breaks Silence About Disturbing Allegations Made Against Him

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Mackle Sr., is speaking out after he was accused of having a collection of child pornography.

As previously reported, Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Jr., allegedly discovered the illicit material on computers and old cellphones inside their father’s residence in the Philippines. Thomas Sr. has been living and receiving treatment in the US following his left leg amputation in late 2025.

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After finding the material, Thomas Jr. said he reported Thomas Sr. to multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Thomas Sr. called the allegations “the worst thing” anyone could accuse him of.

“I’m shocked,” he told the media outlet. “I’m hurt, and I’m very upset that my son is making these allegations against me. I could never do what I’m being accused of. IT’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

Thomas Sr. also called the allegations “bulls—” and a bunch of lies. “It’s sick,” he pointed out. “I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.”

Meghan’s father then challenged Thomas Jr.’s claims, stating that the computers had not been in his possession since he left Rosarito, Mexico, in January 2025.

“Those computers were boxed up in Mexico and put on a cargo ship which took months to get to the Philippines. I kept asking Tom for my computers, but he wouldn’t give them to me,” Thomas Sr. said. “Tom told me they were in the basement of an apartment block we were living in. I could never understand why he wouldn’t give them to me.”

He then said, “I don’t know who had access to the computers. We moved to [two adjoining] houses in December 2025, and I was taken ill [with the blood clot], and I was in hospital and then a rehab center. Whenever I asked Tom to bring my computers to me, he refused.”

Thomas Sr. further responded to the claims by saying he has “never downloaded anything like that” in his life.

He also said that he would welcome any computer expert to “autopsy” his computers.

“These terrible lies are being made against me with no proof,” Thomas Sr. continued. “How can you accuse a man of something like this with no proof?”

Regarding his relationship with Thomas Jr., he said he hasn’t spoken to his son in months. “I don’t know where this has come from. I can only think he’s doing this to make money. I go between feeling very sad and feeling very angry.”

Thomas Sr. also shared another issue within his family.

“Tom came to live with me after I had a stroke,” he said. “I supported him financially. I’ve supported him financially for most of his life. That money stopped in July this year when a family member found he had been taking money from my account.”

He went on to add, “I welcome an investigation because I didn’t do this. I’m scared because I don’t feel safe anymore. People believe accusations, even if they are not true. This is the worst thing you can accuse someone of. I would like to ask Tom, why? I have not spoken to my son in several months, but our last conversation was friendly. He didn’t ask for money, but if he had, I probably would have given it to him, like I always have in the past.”