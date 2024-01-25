Meg Donnelly: All the Movies and TV Shows to Watch Starring the Possible Supergirl Actress
The 'American Housewife' alum is one of two actresses still in the running to play the DCEU's Supergirl.
Meg Donnelly might soon be able to add live-action Supergirl to her resume. The Winchesters star has been in contention to play the DC superhero in the DCEU, beginning with the upcoming film Superman: Legacy. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Donnelly is one of two actresses still in the running, with screen tests taking place in Atlanta. House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock is also still in contention.
With Donnelly up for the role, it will mark one of her biggest roles yet. However, the actress has done some pretty exciting projects already and across multiple genres. She's done sitcoms, musicals, horror, fantasy, and more. Take a look below at some of Donnelly's work to watch while waiting and hoping for good news about the Supergirl role.
'Zombies: The Re-Animated Series'
Donnelly returned to her role as Addison in 2023 for Zombies: The Re-Animated Series Shorts. It follows the whole Seabrook crew, old and new, in an animated musical adventure. While the shorts premiered on Disney Channel and Disney+ last summer, the full series is expected to premiere on Disney Channel at a later date. The shorts are streaming on Disney+.
'Legion of Super-Heroes'
This one may be a little bit on the nose, but Donnelly actually voiced Supergirl in 2023's Legion of Super-Heroes from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The film follows the Kryptonian as she trains alongside members of the superhero team from the 31st century and battles the terrorist organization Dark Circle. She most recently reprised Supergirl for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One, which released earlier this month. Part two is expected to release later this year. The films are available on digital and Blu-Ray.
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'
When the Wildcats went to summer camp, Meg Donnelly was there to welcome them. The actress appeared in the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Camp Shallow Lake musical choreographer Val. She had a past history with Matt Cornett's E.J. Caswell, a Camp Shallow Lake vet. HSMTMTS is streaming on Disney+.
'The Winchesters'
Donnelly's most recent major role was Mary Campbell in the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters. The series centered on the origin story of Sam and Dean's parents, John and Mary, albeit told in a different way than fans knew from Supernatural. It premiered in fall 2022 and ran for 13 episodes. The CW canceled it in May 2023 and when it failed to find a new home, it was officially canceled the following month. The Winchesters is streaming on Max.
'Zombies'
While starring on American Housewife, Donnelly was making a name for herself on Disney Channel. She landed the role of cheerleader Addison in the 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies, a movie musical about a cheerleader and zombie who meet and fall in love. The film became a hit, and spawned two more movies, premiering in 2020 and 2022. All three are available to stream on Disney+.
'American Housewife'
One of Meg Donnelly's most known roles is as Taylor Otto on the ABC sitcom American Housewife. The series ran for five seasons until its sudden cancellation in 2021. It centered on the daily life of Katie Otto and her family in her Connecticut hometown. Despite the major cliffhangers at the end of Season 5, the network axed it, leaving many plotlines unsolved. All five seasons are streaming on Hulu.