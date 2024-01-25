Meg Donnelly: All the Movies and TV Shows to Watch Starring the Possible Supergirl Actress

Meg Donnelly might soon be able to add live-action Supergirl to her resume. The Winchesters star has been in contention to play the DC superhero in the DCEU, beginning with the upcoming film Superman: Legacy. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Donnelly is one of two actresses still in the running, with screen tests taking place in Atlanta. House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock is also still in contention. With Donnelly up for the role, it will mark one of her biggest roles yet. However, the actress has done some pretty exciting projects already and across multiple genres. She's done sitcoms, musicals, horror, fantasy, and more. Take a look below at some of Donnelly's work to watch while waiting and hoping for good news about the Supergirl role.

'Zombies: The Re-Animated Series' (Photo: Disney) Donnelly returned to her role as Addison in 2023 for Zombies: The Re-Animated Series Shorts. It follows the whole Seabrook crew, old and new, in an animated musical adventure. While the shorts premiered on Disney Channel and Disney+ last summer, the full series is expected to premiere on Disney Channel at a later date. The shorts are streaming on Disney+. prevnext

'Legion of Super-Heroes' (Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) This one may be a little bit on the nose, but Donnelly actually voiced Supergirl in 2023's Legion of Super-Heroes from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The film follows the Kryptonian as she trains alongside members of the superhero team from the 31st century and battles the terrorist organization Dark Circle. She most recently reprised Supergirl for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One, which released earlier this month. Part two is expected to release later this year. The films are available on digital and Blu-Ray. prevnext

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' (Photo: Disney/Anne Marie Fox) When the Wildcats went to summer camp, Meg Donnelly was there to welcome them. The actress appeared in the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Camp Shallow Lake musical choreographer Val. She had a past history with Matt Cornett's E.J. Caswell, a Camp Shallow Lake vet. HSMTMTS is streaming on Disney+. prevnext