Broadway's Mean Girls alum Taylor Louderman is pregnant for the second time. In a video post posted on her Instagram page on April 25, Louderman, 33, shared the news that she is expecting her second child together with her husband, Brooks Toth.

The Broadway star held her baby bump and leaned against her husband in the clip. The video was coupled with The Supremes' "Baby Love," and the caption specified Louderman's family's exciting future. "Here we go again #2," she wrote.

The couple became parents to a son named Addison on Jan. 6, 2023. They previously announced in August 2022 that they were expecting their first child.

Louderman's mom was key to helping the new parents settle into a routine a short time after Addison was born, she told PEOPLE at the time. "I feel so grateful for this new addition to our family and excited for the challenges of motherhood! I've been lucky to have amazing support from family. Especially my mom, who's staying with us these first few nights to help us get an extra few hours of sleep," Louderman said.

Louderman posted a photo of her and Toth holding a sonogram picture as their dog sat between them before the arrival of their new addition to their family. She captioned the photo, "Been studying for my new role this winter." In 2018, Louderman met Toth at a friend's party, and they began dating before getting married in 2020.

Louderman started her Broadway career by originating the role of Campbell Davis in Bring It On: The Musical. Later in her career, she was cast in the role of Lauren in Kinky Boots on Broadway. Most recently, she originated the role of Regina George in Tina Fey's Mean Girls on Broadway, for which she was nominated for a 2018 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. The actress currently plays the role of "Tami" on NBC's Kenan alongside Kenan Thompson.