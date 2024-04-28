Radio DJ Dies in Texas Car Crash: Hector Manuel Martinez-Olivas Was 46

During a moment of silence on Monday, April 22, staff members at a local radio station, Q-108, paid tribute to Hector Manuel Martinez-Olivas and his family. Martinez-Olivas, 46, of Odessa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the car crash by the Ector County Medical Examiner following a collision that occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, reported MRT.

In addition to being known as DJ Jony, Martinez-Olivas was the host of a radio show on a Spanish-speaking radio station in the Permian Basin. During Martinez-Olivas' time at the station, he hosted a radio show every weekday at 3 p.m. The station staff held a moment of silence on April 22 to honor the memory of the late host.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred near the intersection of 42nd St. and FM 1936. Reports indicate that a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado were involved in the accident.

The family of Martinez-Olivas, 45-year-old Norma Estela Marquez-Gonzales, was a passenger in the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. The Ector County Medical Examiner also pronounced her dead on the scene. The 14-year-old son of the couple was a passenger as well, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Representatives of the radio station said all Spanish-language radio stations in the area will help cover funeral expenses. Martinez-Olivas' brother, Guillermo, started a GoFundMe to raise money for the family's funeral. The radio station and community members will also hold fundraisers throughout the week, including a car wash and several lunches.

Martinez-Olivas's brother, Guillermo Martinez, wrote that they are seeking help handling their brother's funeral services. "In these moments, we're looking for help for the funeral services for my brother and his family," Guillermo wrote. "On the evening of April 20, they had a terrible accident and all three lost their lives. The services are pending. We appreciate your help and prayers. Many thanks."