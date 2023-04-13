Meg Donnelly Starred on Major ABC Show Before 'The Winchesters'

Meg Donnelly may portray kickass hunter Mary Campbell on The Winchesters now, be she previously starred in a completely different role on ABC's sitcom American Housewife. The young actress portrayed Taylor Otto for the show's five-season run, the oldest of four kids. While Mary is tough-as-nails and caring, Taylor is sporty and disobedient. The two characters are definitely complete opposites of each other, but Donnelly perfectly portrayed them both.

American Housewife ran on ABC from 2016 to 2021 and followed the life of wife and mother Katie Otto and her family's life in their new hometown of Westport. Also starring Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Ali Wong, Carly Hughes, and Giselle Eisenberg, the series capped out at 103 episodes when it ended, which proves just how big the show really was.

Donnelly's Taylor was initially played by Johnny Sequoyah in the pilot episode before she took over the role for the remainder of the series. The role marked her first main role on a major TV show and solidified her as a household name. Although the series ended two years ago, fans, old and new, are still able to discover it thanks to streaming on Hulu.

Aside from American Housewife, Meg Donnelly is also known for her role as Addison in the popular Disney Channel musical trilogy Zombies. She starred alongside Milo Manheim, who actually played Pierce, a guy that had a brief fling with Taylor in Season 3 of American Housewife. Donnelly also guest starred as camp counselor Val in the third season of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and voices Supergirl in Legion of Super-Heroes.

Now Meg Donnelly is just fighting demons and trying to save the world on the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters. As of now, it's unclear whether The CW will renew the series, and unfortunately, it's looking more like it won't following the Nexstar merger. However, nothing is set in stone and won't be until official announcements are made. Luckily, the season finale was satisfying enough for it to be a series finale if need be while also setting up a potential second season if they get renewed.

Whether or not The Winchesters gets renewed, Meg Donnelly will more than likely continue dominating the small screen in whatever way. Her range of roles proves that she can handle anything, whether it be zombies, demons, or even family.