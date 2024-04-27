Dee Snider of Twisted Sister revealed that the heavy metal band is receiving great monetary offers for a reunion tour, making it hard to turn them down. Recently, the rock singer was interviewed on the podcast The Hook Rocks, where he revealed he and the remaining members of the band were having "very general discussions" regarding the possibility of performing new shows, how it might look, and even why there is such a strong demand for the band to resurface from their fans.

"As a result of all the bands retiring and dying, the offers get bigger and bigger for the holdouts to come back," Snider told podcast co-founder and host Chris Corradetti. "We're on eight years now of not playing, with no intention of coming back," Snider added. "But my father, he says, 'Everything before the word "but" is bull— … at some point you've gotta say, 'Well, how can I say no to that?'"

Snider says the band hasn't yet reached that point, but it's "getting close" enough to make them think, "In the event that the numbers do get there, and they sure as hell seem to be going in that direction, how are we gonna do this?" Even though Snider previously indicated that Twisted Sister would return to performing at political events in 2024, he has now said that the new thinking is a "recent occurrence." He said the discussions suddenly shifted from "never" to "in the event that they make us an offer we can't refuse, what's the plan?"

"There's some very general discussion on that, involving personal trainers, diets, hair extensions," Snider said. "And that's the first time in eight years that the conversation has changed."

While reminiscing about the previous Twisted Sister tour in 2016, Snider said he and his bandmates are still close friends and "love each other." He said it is one of the most positive outcomes of reuniting again for the band — that they have also been able to repair certain relationships over time.

In 2015, former drummer A.J. Pero, 55, passed away after having a heart attack. The band went on a farewell tour the following year before disbanding.