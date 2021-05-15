'American Housewife' Daughter Meg Donnelly Reacts to Cancellation

✖

On Friday, ABC shared that comedy American Housewife would not be returning for an additional season on the network. In response to this news, several of the show's stars have released statements reflecting on their time with the series. Meg Donnelly, who plays the eldest daughter Taylor Otto, took to Twitter to share a statement directly to the fans about American Housewife's cancellation.

Donnelly's tweet showcased just how heartbroken she is about American Housewife coming to an end. She began by writing that she doesn't have quite the right words to describe her feelings in light of this surprising news. The actor then thanked all of the fans who have been watching American Housewife since it initially premiered on ABC in 2016. Donnelly wrote, in part, "I want to thank all of u 4 watching, even w our endless time slot switches." The star will dearly miss her time on the set of the show, as she ended her message by writing how she can't imagine not going to work on "Stage 23 anymore."

can’t even think of words right now at all. guess for now, i want to thank all of u 4 watching, even w our endless time slot switches 😭 everyday on set of #AmericanHousewife was pure magic. i can’t fathom i won’t be going home to Stage 23 anymore. we love you so much. thank you. — meg donnelly (@ImMegDonnelly) May 14, 2021

Diedrich Bader, who plays dad Greg Otto on American Housewife, also took to Twitter to speak out on the show's cancellation after five seasons. He was asked by one fan whether there were any plans for the show to picked up by another network or streaming service, to which he wrote that he recently spoke with someone involved in the production and that there are "no plans" for the show to be shopped elsewhere. Like Donnelly, Bader also shared a lovely message to the fans of the ABC series, thanking them for sticking around for the Otto family's journey over the past five years.

"Sorry to say that #AmericanHousewife will not be returning for another season," Bader wrote. "It was an absolute honor to work w the entire cast (new&original) the crew and the writers and i want to thank our fans for all your support over the years. I’ll miss playing Greg. He was a sweet man." He ended his tweet by including a red heart emoji and a peace sign.