'Superman: Legacy' Casts David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane

The new film continuity at DC Studios officially has its Superman and Lois Lane – David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Corenswet has been cast to play Clark Kent in the upcoming movie Superman: Legacy, with Brosnahan playing his colleague and love interest Lois Lane. The duo were apparently picked in a meticulous audition process by new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Warner Bros. Discovery hired Gunn and Safran to head up their new relaunch of the DC Comics film adaptations, and they wasted no time in making changes. Insiders told Deadline that the studio held in-person auditions and accepted audition tapes for months before finally landing on Corenswet and Brosnahan. They reached a decision just in time as well, since the actors' unions SAG-AFTRA may go on strike starting on June 30 if a deal isn't reached before then.

Corenswet is best known for roles in movies like The Politician, We Own This City and Pearl. He is 29 years old and originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with an acting career going back to his early teens. He was reportedly a frontrunner for this role from the beginning. As for Brosnahan, she is already a huge star thanks to her starring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, among other productions.

Superman: Legacy seems to be the centerpiece of Gunn and Safran's plans for their take on the DC cinematic universe. Gunn is writing the movie and may direct it himself as well. It will not involve previous Superman actor Henry Cavill at all, as Gunn and Safran have said that they are going in a different direction with their movies. This remains controversial among some fans, though according to a report by Variety, Gunn and Safran may cast Cavill in a different role altogether.

So far they have said that it will not be an outright origin story, but it will center on a younger version of Superman early in his career as a hero. When asked which comic book arcs the movie might reference, Gunn and Safran said it will take specific inspiration from All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. We also know that the movie will introduce characters from the superhero team The Authority, who will then get their own movie afterward.

Gunn and Safran described Superman: Legacy as the true beginning of their continuity, the "DCU." The duo had some involvement in re-shoots and retcons for the most recent films, including The Flash. However, this movie will not begin filming until January of 2024 and is not expected to premiere until July 11, 2025.