'The Winchesters' Star Meg Donnelly in Contention for Major DC Superhero Role

Meg Donnelly could be going from fighting the supernatural to fighting supervillains. Deadline reports that the Winchesters star is in contention to portray the titular as DC Studios may soon be planning to test actresses for the upcoming movie. House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock and Locke & Key star Emilia Jones are also reportedly in the running. Screen tests should be happening in the next month or not long after if the studio doesn't make a direct offer for a star.

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has been adamant about giving the DCEU a revamp, starting with Superman: Legacy. He will be part of the Supergirl process, and the character is expected to make her debut prior to the movie, which has yet to have a directer attached. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be adapted from Tom King's comic book series of the same name that debuted in 2022.

"In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," Gunn explained when the Supergirl movie was announced just over a year ago. "She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing."

This new Supergirl will be just the latest live-action version of Kara Zor-El. Laura Vandervoort portrayed the Kryptonian on The CW's Smallville, with Melissa Benoist taking over the role for the Supergirl series, which ended in 2021. On the film side, she was played by Helen Slater in 1984's Supergirl. Most recently, Sasha Calle took on the mantle in Ezra Miller's The Flash as an alternate universe version of her. Who will be next to take on the role will be interesting to see, and hopefully it will be Meg Donnelly.

Donnelly is actually no stranger to playing Supergirl, as she was the voice of the DC superhero in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One, which is available on digital now in the United States. Playing the live-action version would only make it all the more better, especially since she isn't too busy following The Winchesters' cancellation. Fans will just have to hope that she will be the next actress to suit up as Supergirl, or at the very least, any other superhero.