Meg Donnelly Returning to a Beloved Role After 'The Winchesters' Cancellation

While the Supernatural world may be closed for now with the cancellation of The Winchesters, Meg Donnelly isn't slowing down any time soon. In fact, the actress is actually returning to a beloved role she held before the CW series, and fans will definitely be singing about it. Donnelly will be reprising her role as Addison from the hit ZOMBIES musical franchise on Disney Channel for the next iteration in the franchise.

Donnelly and Milo Manheim are set to reprise their roles as Addison and Zed, Seabrook's star-crossed cheerleader/zombie couple, for Disney Branded Television's animated take on the popular franchise. Beginning with ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts, fans will be able to see the Seabrook crew in animated form premiering on Friday, July 21 on Disney Channel, Disney Channel YouTube, and DisneyNOW, as well as Disney+ after the premiere.

(Photo: Disney)

The series is a short-form series that will continue the adventures of everyone in Seabrook, which keep the spirit and music that the movies have that fans loved, as they encounter new monsters — like a carnivorous plant monster, horrifying mega-cricket, and evil clones — all while dealing with school and new experiences, such as a never-ending summer time loop.

The shorts will then lead into the new comedy-musical animated series ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, which will also premiere on Disney Channel. Per the official synopsis, "Every day is a surprise at Seabrook High — whether you're a cheerleader, a zombie, a werewolf, or even a vampire! ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series invites us into the daily lives of Zed, Addison, Eliza, Willa, and the entire Seabrook crew. This gang may have figured out each other, but they haven't quite figured out how to survive high school. Get ready for more musical fun and new friends as Seabrook becomes the #1 destination for all kinds of mythical monsters looking for a fresh star. And this means some pretty wild adventures — from the cafeteria to the football field — because sometimes the scariest thing you have to face is high school."

Ariel Martin, Chandler Kinney, and Pearce Joza will reprise their roles as werewolves Wynter, Willa, and Wyatt; Carla Jefferey and Trevor Tordjman will once again portray cheerleaders Bree and Bucky; Jonathan Langdon will return as Coach; James Godfrey and Kylee Russell will reprise Bonzo and Eliza; while Terry Hu will come back as outer space alien A-Spen. ZOMBIES premiered on Disney Channel in 2018 and became an instant hit, reaching nearly 13 million viewers over its premiere weekend. ZOMBIES 2 premiered in 2020, while ZOMBIES 3 premiered in 2022 on both Disney+ and Disney Channel.

The end of the third film suggested that this wasn't the end of the franchise, as more monsters and creatures were welcomed into Seabrook with open arms, and now fans finally have their answer. It's going to be exciting to see what comes about from the animated series, especially with the cast returning. The fact that fans also don't have to wait long for Meg Donnelly to come back to TV after The Winchesters is also a big plus, so make sure to watch ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series and ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts on Friday, July 21 on Disney Channel.