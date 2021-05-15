'American Housewife' Canceled, and Fans Are Devastated

American Housewife is canceled, making it one of several ABC shows — including Mixed-ish and Call Your Mother — not returning for the 2021-2022 TV season. The Katy-Mixon-led sitcom rand for five seasons, totaling 103 episodes. In addition to Mixon, the show's cast also included Diedrich Bader, Ali Wong, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio and Giselle Eisenberg. The show's main cast previously included Carly Hughes (who left due to a behind-the-scenes dispute) and Julia Butters, who left to pursue other opportunities after her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout.

While Season 5 ended with a major cliffhanger and it had solid ratings, ABC cashed out now that the show reached the 100-episode mark, meaning it will earn more money when licensed for syndication and streaming. Hopes for a move to another network or streaming platform were squashed by Bader, relaying what he's been told behind the scenes. With such a sizeable run and a less than stellar ending, obviously, fans are upset. Scroll through to see some of their reactions.