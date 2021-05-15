'American Housewife' Canceled, and Fans Are Devastated
American Housewife is canceled, making it one of several ABC shows — including Mixed-ish and Call Your Mother — not returning for the 2021-2022 TV season. The Katy-Mixon-led sitcom rand for five seasons, totaling 103 episodes. In addition to Mixon, the show's cast also included Diedrich Bader, Ali Wong, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio and Giselle Eisenberg. The show's main cast previously included Carly Hughes (who left due to a behind-the-scenes dispute) and Julia Butters, who left to pursue other opportunities after her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout.
While Season 5 ended with a major cliffhanger and it had solid ratings, ABC cashed out now that the show reached the 100-episode mark, meaning it will earn more money when licensed for syndication and streaming. Hopes for a move to another network or streaming platform were squashed by Bader, relaying what he's been told behind the scenes. With such a sizeable run and a less than stellar ending, obviously, fans are upset. Scroll through to see some of their reactions.
im so sorry and so sad rn, i'll miss my family and i'll miss SO MUCH taylor who is one of my comfort characters and she's so important to me 😭🤍pic.twitter.com/2SMBqAXk0x— -a | au zeddison (@nickftinita) May 14, 2021
"#AmericanHousewife forever!" one fan tweeted. "No matter what anyone says bad about this show, for me this is the best sitcom that has given a good mood for 5 years!"
I am so sad that it came to an abrupt end. You were great as Oliver. Thank you for your dedication to the show. Oliver Otto was a great character, and he deserved to get his dream come true. I wish you luck in all your future projects Daniel. 😭🙌— ficsnships (@ficsnships) May 15, 2021
"The show deserves a farewell season, the fans deserve it too!" another supporter wrote. "@ABCNetwork just ending it this way is really disappointing. I'm hoping they change their minds and allow the Otto family to say goodbye in style."
Why cancel American Housewife? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— Tito Machado 🏳️🌈 🦄 // 🌵🎓 (@TFMachado) May 14, 2021
"Nooooo!! This is our absolute favorite tv show. It was our 'positive' with everything that's been going on," a third fan tweeted. "Very sad to hear there will be no farewell season. We will truly miss all of you. Thank you for all the laughter and wondered evenings."
I loved #AmericanHousewife . What a load of ..... well, you know. Good luck on your future endeavors. Fantastic show and cast. pic.twitter.com/kgmoit5CD1— Bob Pritchett (@5bulletbob) May 14, 2021
"I think the networks are making a mistake moving away from 1/2 hour sitcoms," another American Housewife supporter penned. "People need that escapism now more than ever. I'll be hoping for syndication and rewatching."
Thank you Logan. For being amazing as Cooper. For always giving the fans your time. You were great to us. I am so sad that this amazing show won’t come back. I wish you the best of lucks in all your future projects. We’ll miss Cooper Bradford. 😭😭😭— ficsnships (@ficsnships) May 15, 2021
"#AmericanHousewife was one of the funniest series on ABC," yet another disappointed ABC viewer tweeted. "I'm really disappointed the network canceled it without allowing them to wrap up the series."
Hey ABC! What’s going on with American Housewife???? pic.twitter.com/7ZHQZIRoXM— Roy Klementsen (@Roybq) May 14, 2021
"Just found out that #AmericanHousewife was cancelled," another longtime watch wrote. "After a season that basically changed everything, I'm not surprised, but at the same time I am. Mostly shocked right now."