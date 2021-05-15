'American Housewife' Canceled, and Fans Are Devastated

By John Connor Coulston

American Housewife is canceled, making it one of several ABC shows — including Mixed-ish and Call Your Mother — not returning for the 2021-2022 TV season. The Katy-Mixon-led sitcom rand for five seasons, totaling 103 episodes. In addition to Mixon, the show's cast also included Diedrich Bader, Ali Wong, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio and Giselle Eisenberg. The show's main cast previously included Carly Hughes (who left due to a behind-the-scenes dispute) and Julia Butters, who left to pursue other opportunities after her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout.

While Season 5 ended with a major cliffhanger and it had solid ratings, ABC cashed out now that the show reached the 100-episode mark, meaning it will earn more money when licensed for syndication and streaming. Hopes for a move to another network or streaming platform were squashed by Bader, relaying what he's been told behind the scenes. With such a sizeable run and a less than stellar ending, obviously, fans are upset. Scroll through to see some of their reactions.

"#AmericanHousewife forever!" one fan tweeted. "No matter what anyone says bad about this show, for me this is the best sitcom that has given a good mood for 5 years!"

"The show deserves a farewell season, the fans deserve it too!" another supporter wrote. "@ABCNetwork just ending it this way is really disappointing. I’m hoping they change their minds and allow the Otto family to say goodbye in style."

"Nooooo!! This is our absolute favorite tv show. It was our 'positive' with everything that’s been going on," a third fan tweeted. "Very sad to hear there will be no farewell season. We will truly miss all of you. Thank you for all the laughter and wondered evenings."

"I think the networks are making a mistake moving away from 1/2 hour sitcoms," another American Housewife supporter penned. "People need that escapism now more than ever. I’ll be hoping for syndication and rewatching."

"#AmericanHousewife was one of the funniest series on ABC," yet another disappointed ABC viewer tweeted. "I’m really disappointed the network canceled it without allowing them to wrap up the series."

"Just found out that #AmericanHousewife was cancelled," another longtime watch wrote. "After a season that basically changed everything, I’m not surprised, but at the same time I am. Mostly shocked right now."

