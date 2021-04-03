'American Housewife' Season 5 Ends With a Pregnancy and an Engagement

✖

American Housewife fan got an unexpected twist on Wednesday night's episode, which was the Season 5 finale. In fact, it might have been the biggest reveal ever on the ABC sitcom, which has aired 103 episodes since it premiered in Oct. 2016. While the family comedy has seen status quo changes in the past, such as new jobs and breakups, nothing quite as big has hit the half-hour series like these latest reveals: an engagement and a pregnancy. Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 12, "The Election." (If you want to watch without being spoiled, you can catch up with the show on Hulu.)

Well, technically, there were two engagements before the pregnancy news — which we'll get to in a bit. The first engagement (which doesn't really count) was between the youngest Otto child Anna-Kat (Giselle Eisenberg) and her longtime pre-teen boyfriend Franklin (Evan O'Toole). Obviously, they're just kids, so it would be worth mention if it didn't inspire an actual proposal. In a surprise move, Trip Windsor (Peyton Meyer) asked the eldest Otto kid, Taylor (Meg Donnelly), to marry him. She, of course, accepted.

(Photo: ABC/Raymond Liu)

This grand gesture changes after a tumultuous season for the longtime couple, with the pair even breaking up to see other people. However, it seems like the American Housewife writers changed their minds, pushing the two back together in the Season 5 finale. While that would seem like a big enough finale moment, the ABC comedy topped itself with a reveal that came out of nowhere in the final moments.

In the last scene, the Otto family reconvenes in their family home, with Taylor breaking the news of their engagement. Parents Katie (Katy Mixon) and Greg (Diedrich Bader) are shocked by the reveal. Things then get worse when middle child Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) announces he's considering not going to college. After Greg lets out a loud "What the hell is happening?," Katie tops all the big news in a quick swoop by pulling out a positive pregnancy test. That's right, Katie is pregnant, and the Ottos are about to welcome a new baby in Season 6 (presuming ABC renews the series).

