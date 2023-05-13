'The Winchesters' Fans are Miserable After Cancellation

Renewal and cancellation season continues, with The CW handing out some brutal news as of late, including The Winchesters. The Supernatural prequel was canceled after just one season, despite the fan following being pretty good, as SPN did run for 15 seasons. The SPN Family is not taking too fondly to the cancellation and expressing their moods on social media. The Winchesters only ran for 13 episodes after failing to get a backorder from The CW for its first season, which was the first of the warning signs. However, it's still possible the series will find life elsewhere, and fans are not giving up, though they are feeling pretty lousy about the whole thing.

'The Winchesters' Fans Are Rightfully Upset To the person / people that decided to cancel #TheWinchesters you made the wrong choice and it will show in your ratings, the #SPNFamily are loud and protective #SaveTheWinchesters — k3H 💜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@littleoldm3) May 13, 2023 "Cancelled The Winchesters….cancelled Big Sky….. These networks are really killing me #WhyDontYouJustPunchMeIntheFace2 #TheWinchesters #BigSky #JensenAckles #Jensen #SuchALoss," one fan wrote. "Sad to see a fantastic show cancelled like #thecompanyyoukeep , does seem like a lot of good shows like #TheWinchesters & #WalkerIndependence are getting cancelled this year ,makes no sense when average shows are being renewed," another stated.

There is Still Much Story to be Told There is still a story to told and finished. Don't let it go unfinished! Family don't end with blood and neither should The Winchesters. Let their story be told. #SaveTheWinchesters #TheWinchesters — sushii (@___sushiii) May 13, 2023 One fan pleaded, "#TheWinchesters deserve a second season!! There's still many possibilities to be explored and it's such an awesome show. #SaveTheWinchesters." Another stated, "The incredible #TheWinchesters cast deserves to continue their journey!"

A Lot of Fans Are Heartbroken So #TheWinchesters has been cancelled which means us in the Uk will never get to see it. I know some people hated the idea of it but I was kinda curious about it. 😭 — Ash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦✌🏻 (@MissAsh_7) May 12, 2023 "This news break my heart," one fan commented. "They're cancelling #TheWinchesters Are you kidding me??? The show was a HIT!" another fan said.

Others Feel Content About the Cancellation Totally expected #TheWinchesters to get canned. But still a bummer. The only upside was that while the finale allows for more stories to unfold, it also work as a neat conclusion to the series and bookend for #Supernatural — Mayor_McAwesome (@Mayor_McAwesome) May 12, 2023 "#TheWinchesters was watchable but not compelling, I think b/c fans know the origin story of John & Mary & how it ends," one fan said. But the finale reveal changed the game by providing closure if cancelled & freedom if not, as the show isn't bound by existing canon. #SaveTheWinchesters"

Many 'The Winchesters' Fans Were Quick to Jump on the Campaign Train they're family. and we don't let family behind. we'll not stop fighting. we'll find them a new home. LET'S KEEP DOING THIS COME ON !!#SaveTheWinchesters !! 📣📣 pic.twitter.com/yttesetIZw — lina 🪽 (@linahlvc1) May 12, 2023 "just here to reminder you jensen ackles did his own stunt in spn 11x04 so i think his prequel deserves to be saved. just sayin' a fact! #SaveTheWinchesters," one fan wrote. "for jensen, the world of SPN never left, he never escaped from it, he didn't even try to ! we trusted him from the beginning and he didn't disappoint us, now it's our turn to return the favour, to save our family and find them a new home!! #SaveTheWinchesters," another said.